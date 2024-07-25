25-Jul-2024 10:06 AM
Air France inaugurates La Première airport experience at Paris CDG
Air France inaugurated (23-Jul-2024) its new airport experience for La Première passengers transiting through Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, on 23-Jul-2024. As previously reported by CAPA, features include:
- Dedicated check-in lobby, equipped with 15 seats and two private lounges. The lobby will also cater to arriving La Première passengers, who will be able to relax post flight, use the shower facilities and retrieve their checked baggage;
- Exclusive private passage to the lounge, featuring a dedicated security checkpoint;
- 1000sqm exclusive La Première lounge;
- Three new 45sqm suites adjacent to the lounge, which can be reserved. [more - original PR]