Air France to cut capacity by 90% for two months

Air France stated (26-Mar-2020) it will reduce its capacity by up to 90% in the coming days due to the worsening situation regarding the coronavirus crisis. The reduction is expected to last two months, however the carrier is "continuously monitoring" events to adjust services in real-time. In response to the closure of Paris Orly Airport from 31-Mar-2020, the carrier stated it will also transfer its entire schedule to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. [more - original PR]