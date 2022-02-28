Air France suspends services operating in Russian airspace

Air France, via its official website, announced (27-Feb-2022) it suspended all services to and from Russia, as well as the overflight of Russian airspace, effective 27-Feb-2022. Services to and from Moscow and Saint Petersburg were suspended effective 27-Feb-2022. Services to and from China, Korea and Japan were temporarily suspended while the carrier explores options to avoid Russian airspace. Air France previously suspended services to Kyiv from 24-Feb-2022, following the closure of Ukraine's airspace.