Air France-KLM submits binding offer for up to 49.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal

Portugal’s Government framed the TAP sale as a strategic decision beyond price, requiring commitments to strengthen operations and the route network not only in Lisbon but across Portugal’s nine other airports, and it invited Lufthansa and Air France-KLM to submit binding bids by 29-Jul-2026.1 Lufthansa submitted a minority-stake bid, positioning Lisbon as its strategic hub for the South Atlantic and citing 353 weekly Portugal frequencies, over 500 local staff, and Lufthansa Technik’s planned 55,000sqm facility by 2028.2