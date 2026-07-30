Air France-KLM submits binding offer for up to 49.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal
Air France-KLM submitted (29-Jul-2026) a binding offer to Parpública for up to a 49.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal. Supported by joint venture partner Delta Air Lines, the group plans to make Lisbon its sole southern European hub, boosting trans-Atlantic connectivity and leveraging TAP's Brazil routes. Air France-KLM would develop maintenance, repair and overhaul activities in Portugal alongside TAP Maintenance and Engineering. Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith stated: "Our overarching goal to ensure long term growth for TAP, not only in Lisbon but also in Porto and other cities in Portugal". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Portugal’s Government framed the TAP sale as a strategic decision beyond price, requiring commitments to strengthen operations and the route network not only in Lisbon but across Portugal’s nine other airports, and it invited Lufthansa and Air France-KLM to submit binding bids by 29-Jul-2026.1 Lufthansa submitted a minority-stake bid, positioning Lisbon as its strategic hub for the South Atlantic and citing 353 weekly Portugal frequencies, over 500 local staff, and Lufthansa Technik’s planned 55,000sqm facility by 2028.2