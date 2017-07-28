28-Jul-2017 11:50 AM
Air France-KLM chairman and CEO comments on new partnership with Delta, Virgin and China Eastern
Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac commented (27-Jul-2017) on the company's new partnership with Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern Airlines. He said: "With Delta and Virgin Atlantic we are reinforcing our trans Atlantic alliance, making us the number one alliance between Europe and the United States in terms of traffic. With China Eastern, we are consolidating our position on a high growth market... These agreements accelerate the value-creation initiatives deployed through the Trust Together project". [more - original PR]