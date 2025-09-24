24-Sep-2025 2:57 PM
Air France-KLM and SAS expand codeshare network
Air France-KLM and SAS expanded (23-Sep-2025) their commercial partnership to improve connectivity and enhance the experience for passengers travelling between Scandinavia and the US. SAS' nonstop trans Atlantic services will be added to the codeshare network. The new codeshare routes will include:
- Copenhagen to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York Newark, New York JFK, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington Dulles;
- Stockholm Arlanda to New York Newark and Miami;
- Avinor Oslo to New York Newark and New York JFK.
Air France-KLM and SAS initiated their commercial cooperation in 2024. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France-KLM planned to become the majority owner of SAS, aiming to increase its current 19.9% stake to 60.5%, pending regulatory approval. This move was expected to provide SAS with greater stability and enable deeper integration within the Air France-KLM Group, reflecting broader industry consolidation trends in Europe1 2.