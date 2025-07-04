Air France-KLM to become majority owner of SAS

Air France-KLM announced (03-Jul-2025) it will initiate proceedings to take a majority stake in SAS. The move reflects the airlines' commitment to supporting SAS in Scandinavia, with expanded reach and capabilities across Europe and beyond. SAS CEO Anko van der Werff said Air France-KLM becoming the majority owner would bring stability and allow for deeper industrial integration and the backing of a leading airline group, once regulatory approval is obtained. SAS stated the decision "reflects a broader industry trend toward consolidation - a step that is essential to ensuring long-term competitiveness for European carriers in an increasingly globalised market". [more - original PR]