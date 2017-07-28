Air France-KLM and China Eastern to 'step up their commercial cooperation'

Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines announced (27-Jul-2017) plans to "step up their commercial cooperation" and reinforce the partnership within the framework of their existing JV. Plans include:

Securing and reinforcing Air France-KLM's presence in the Chinese market with a "long term" partnership;

Giving Air France-KLM a European leadership position in Shanghai, the main business market in China ;

; Increased cooperation in terms of the network, pricing and operational synergies.

Air France-KLM stated the strengthening of the cooperation will "take place in accordance with the partnership strategy" of Delta Air Lines, which already holds a 3.2% stake in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. This cooperation does not call into question the current joint-ventures between the Air France-KLM Group and China Southern. [more - original PR]