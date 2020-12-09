Air France EVP: Vaccine & open borders needed to see ‘heartbeat’ in North America, Asia

Air France EVP Commercial and Air France-KLM EVP Strategy Angus Clarke, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, reported (09-Dec-2020) while Africa and French overseas territories have been "consistent and profitable" through the impacts of the coronavirus, "North America and Asia have been the two massive disappointments". He stated North America has gone from "hugely profitable" for Air France to "next to nothing", while Asia is at 5-7% of budget capacity. Mr Clarke said: "We're going to need to see a link to the vaccine allowing people to travel to the US and some of the Asian markets before we're going to see the long haul comeback".