Air Europa finalises stake sale agreement with Turkish Airlines

Air Europa finalised (05-Nov-2025) an agreement with Turkish Airlines for the latter to acquire an approximately 26% stake in Air Europa for EUR300 million, subject to regulatory approvals. IAG will retain its 20% stake in the airline. Air Europa will utilise the capital injection and its own funds to repay a EUR475 million loan to SEPI, one year ahead of schedule, as well as repaying a EUR141 million bank loan issued in May-2020. [more - original PR - Spanish]