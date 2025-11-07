Loading
Air Europa finalises stake sale agreement with Turkish Airlines

Air Europa finalised (05-Nov-2025) an agreement with Turkish Airlines for the latter to acquire an approximately 26% stake in Air Europa for EUR300 million, subject to regulatory approvals. IAG will retain its 20% stake in the airline. Air Europa will utilise the capital injection and its own funds to repay a EUR475 million loan to SEPI, one year ahead of schedule, as well as repaying a EUR141 million bank loan issued in May-2020. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Background ✨

Turkish Airlines' minority investment in Air Europa followed a period of non-binding discussions and a subsequent binding offer, aimed at leveraging the complementary networks of both carriers—especially Air Europa’s strong Spain and Latin America presence, and Turkish Airlines’ global reach. The transaction, largely a capital increase, was expected to close within six to 12 months pending regulatory approval, with the funds to bolster Air Europa’s financial stability and repay government loans1 2 3.

