Air Europa accepts binding offer from Turkish Airlines

Air Europa accepted (19-Aug-2025) the binding offer submitted by Turkish Airlines for the acquisition of a minority stake in Air Europa Holding. The transaction involves an investment of EUR300 million, largely in the form of a capital increase. The minority stake percentage to be acquired will be determined following technical and financial adjustments at the closing stage. The process is expected to be completed within approximately six to 12 months subject to obtaining the necessary permits and approvals. Turkish Airlines is looking to strengthen its strategic position in the global aviation industry and increasing the number of tourists visiting Türkiye by opening new tourism markets in Latin America and expanding passenger and cargo network between Spain and Türkiye. [more - original PR - English/Turkish]