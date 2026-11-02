Air Congo leases 787-9 from MIAT
Air Congo received (30-Oct-2026) one Boeing 787-9 aircraft, on lease from MIAT Mongolian Airlines, at Kinshasa N'Djili Airport on 27-Oct-2026. The lease was arranged by Chapman Freeborn. The aircraft is configured with 30 business, 36 premium economy and 226 economy class seats and was scheduled to enter service on 31-Oct-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Congo indicated it planned to launch Kinshasa-Paris CDG service, where Air France's Paris-Kinshasa operation was the only regular scheduled link between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and France, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.1 Air Congo previously took delivery of a Boeing 787-8 on 30-Jun-2026 and launched four times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels, its first intercontinental route, using equipment sourced from Ethiopian Airlines.2 3