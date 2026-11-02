Air Congo leases 787-9 from MIAT

Air Congo indicated it planned to launch Kinshasa-Paris CDG service, where Air France's Paris-Kinshasa operation was the only regular scheduled link between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and France, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.1 Air Congo previously took delivery of a Boeing 787-8 on 30-Jun-2026 and launched four times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels, its first intercontinental route, using equipment sourced from Ethiopian Airlines.2 3