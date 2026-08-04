4-Aug-2026 1:06 PM
Air Congo planning Kinshasa-Paris service
Air Congo, via its official Facebook account, outlined (02-Aug-2026) plans to commence Kinshasa-Paris CDG service. Air France's Paris-Kinshasa service is the only regular scheduled connection between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and France, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.
Background ✨
Air Congo expanded its fleet to six aircraft after receiving a Boeing 787-8 in Kinshasa on 30-Jun-2026, and launched four times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels services using 787-8 capacity sourced from Ethiopian Airlines, marking its first intercontinental route1. It had previously opened reservations for five times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels from 01-Jul-2026 with Ethiopian-sourced 787-8 equipment2.