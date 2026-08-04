Air Congo planning Kinshasa-Paris service

Air Congo expanded its fleet to six aircraft after receiving a Boeing 787-8 in Kinshasa on 30-Jun-2026, and launched four times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels services using 787-8 capacity sourced from Ethiopian Airlines, marking its first intercontinental route1. It had previously opened reservations for five times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels from 01-Jul-2026 with Ethiopian-sourced 787-8 equipment2.