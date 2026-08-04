    Loading
    4-Aug-2026 1:06 PM

    Air Congo planning Kinshasa-Paris service

    Air Congo, via its official Facebook account, outlined (02-Aug-2026) plans to commence Kinshasa-Paris CDG service. Air France's Paris-Kinshasa service is the only regular scheduled connection between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and France, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.

    Background

    Air Congo expanded its fleet to six aircraft after receiving a Boeing 787-8 in Kinshasa on 30-Jun-2026, and launched four times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels services using 787-8 capacity sourced from Ethiopian Airlines, marking its first intercontinental route1. It had previously opened reservations for five times weekly Kinshasa-Brussels from 01-Jul-2026 with Ethiopian-sourced 787-8 equipment2.

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More