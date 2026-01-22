Air Congo achieves 43% domestic market share and plans regional expansion
Air Congo captured (15-Jan-2026) 43% of the domestic market in one year of operations. CEO Mesfin Biru said the carrier achieved the market share through a service based competitive advantage and market differentiation. The carrier is preparing for regional expansion. Mr Biru said Air Congo plans to add more Boeing 737-800 or 737 MAX, ATR 72-600 and eventually 787 in the coming years". The carrier plans to receive one 737-800 and two ATR 72-600s on lease in 1H2026. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Air Congo was established as a joint venture between the Democratic Republic of the Congo Government (51%) and Ethiopian Airlines (49%), with Ethiopian Airlines also managing the airline and supplying initial aircraft and technical support. The carrier commenced operations in Dec-2024 with two Boeing 737-800s, serving seven domestic airports, and planned to expand regionally after the first six months of operations1 2 3. Ethiopian Airlines leased two ATR 72-600s for Air Congo, with deliveries scheduled by Feb-20264.