Ethiopian Airlines and DRC Govt partner to launch Air Congo
Ethiopian Airlines announced (17-Dec-2024) a new partnership with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Government for the establishment of Air Congo. The DRC government will hold a 51% majority stake, while Ethiopian Airlines will retain a 49% share and manage the airline. Key technical agreements, including aircraft lease, comprehensive technical support and systems support agreements have been signed between the two partners. Ethiopian Airlines will also train Congolese nationals as pilots, cabin crew, sales and services staff and technicians. Air Congo's operations began with two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, serving seven airports within the DRC. The initiative aligns with Ethiopian Airlines 'Vision 2035' strategy, which aims to establish multiple hubs across Africa, complementing existing partnerships with ASKY Airlines, Malawi Airlines and Zambia Airways. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
