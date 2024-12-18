Ethiopian Airlines and DRC Govt partner to launch Air Congo

Ethiopian Airlines planned to supply two Boeing 737-800s for Air Congo's launch in Dec-2024, with initial domestic services for six months before expanding to neighbouring countries1. The airline was set to be launched in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, holding a 49% stake, and the DRC Government holding 51%2. Air Congo's official launch was scheduled for 16-Dec-2024, following the arrival of its second aircraft at Kinshasa N'Djili Airport3.