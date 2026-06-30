Air China and Singapore Airlines sign MoU to establish JV partnership

Air China and Singapore Airlines signed (29-Jun-2026) an MoU to establish a commercial joint venture (JV) partnership. The agreement covers the potential expansion of their codeshare partnership to additional destinations between Singapore and mainland China, within China and beyond the countries. The airlines plan to coordinate flight schedules, explore joint fare products and pursue joint marketing and revenue sharing arrangements. The carriers will also look to exchange best practices in areas including ground handling, catering and inflight service. All initiatives are subject to relevant regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]