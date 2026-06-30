Air China and Singapore Airlines sign MoU to establish JV partnership
Air China and Singapore Airlines signed (29-Jun-2026) an MoU to establish a commercial joint venture (JV) partnership. The agreement covers the potential expansion of their codeshare partnership to additional destinations between Singapore and mainland China, within China and beyond the countries. The airlines plan to coordinate flight schedules, explore joint fare products and pursue joint marketing and revenue sharing arrangements. The carriers will also look to exchange best practices in areas including ground handling, catering and inflight service. All initiatives are subject to relevant regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines previously deepened JV-style partnerships in the region, including a joint business with Malaysia Airlines formalised in Jan-2026 after regulatory approvals, covering joint fare products, coordinated schedules and potential revenue sharing on Singapore–Malaysia routes1 2. It also signed a commercial cooperation framework with Air India to pursue “definitive joint business agreements”, including expanded codesharing, schedule coordination and loyalty alignment3.