Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines enter joint business partnership for joint fare products
Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines entered (22-Jun-2026) a joint business partnership to introduce joint fare products for services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. The partnership was formalised in Jan-2026 following regulatory approvals. The joint fare products build on the airlines' existing codeshare partnership, enabling both carriers to provide customers with enhanced fare options between the two capital cities. The carriers also plan to introduce additional customer benefits including reciprocal lounge access, coordinated flight schedules and joint corporate travel arrangements. The carriers currently codeshare on services in Malaysia, Singapore, Europe and South Africa. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore granted conditional approval in Jul-2025 for Singapore Airlines’ and Malaysia Airlines’ proposed cooperation on Singapore-Kuala Lumpur, requiring capacity commitments, annual data reporting and an independent compliance auditor.1 The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia subsequently approved the cooperation in Jan-2026, with initiatives flagged including revenue sharing, coordinated schedules and joint corporate travel arrangements.2