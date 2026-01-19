Air India and Singapore Airlines sign commercial cooperation framework agreement

Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) signed (16-Jan-2026) a commercial cooperation framework agreement, with the aim of enhancing their partnership through "definitive joint business agreements". Subject to regulatory approvals, Air India and SIA aim to:

Expand coordination between loyalty programmes, particularly targeting corporate travellers for additional benefits and rewards;

Add destinations to their codeshare partnership. The airlines codeshare to 61 destinations at present;

Enhance coordination between flight schedules to improve convenience for customers.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong stated: "This agreement between Singapore Airlines and Air India is a natural evolution of our successful partnership, creating genuine value and delivering enhanced benefits to customers". Mr Phong added: "It is a strategic, win-win collaboration that will strengthen connectivity between Singapore and India, support the growth of air travel and tourism in both countries, and deepen their long-standing business and people-to-people ties". [more - original PR]