Air Canada to roll out free WiFi for Aeroplan members in 2025

Air Canada has been enhancing its inflight WiFi services in collaboration with Intelsat, equipping nearly 100 additional aircraft, including Boeing 737 MAX and Embraer E175 models, with advanced connectivity systems starting in 20241. The airline also introduced upgraded A321 aircraft featuring enhanced WiFi connectivity and other modern cabin technologies2. Additionally, Air Canada has partnered with Bell to sponsor its inflight WiFi services, offering Aeroplan members free inflight messaging3.