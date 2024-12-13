Air Canada to roll out free WiFi for Aeroplan members in 2025
Air Canada announced (12-Dec-2024) plans to roll out complimentary, streaming quality inflight WiFi for Aeroplan members, effective May-2025. The service will be available on Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express WiFi equipped aircraft for flights within North America and to 'sun' markets. Air Canada plans to expand the free WiFi service to long haul international routes in 2026. The rollout plan includes installation of the service on Air Canada Express' Q400s, including aircraft operating from Toronto Billy Bishop Airport. Air Canada EVP marketing and digital Mark Nasr said: "Air Canada plans to offer fast, free Wi-Fi across its entire fleet... over 85% of aircraft will be connected from day one, with the remaining installations being a priority throughout 2025". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Canada has been enhancing its inflight WiFi services in collaboration with Intelsat, equipping nearly 100 additional aircraft, including Boeing 737 MAX and Embraer E175 models, with advanced connectivity systems starting in 20241. The airline also introduced upgraded A321 aircraft featuring enhanced WiFi connectivity and other modern cabin technologies2. Additionally, Air Canada has partnered with Bell to sponsor its inflight WiFi services, offering Aeroplan members free inflight messaging3.