Air Canada prepares for orderly shutdown as pilot negotiations near impasse

Air Canada reported (09-Sep-2024) it is finalising contingency plans to suspend most of its operations as negotiations with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) near an impasse. Unless an agreement is reached, either party may issue a 72 hour strike or lockout notice, triggering the carrier's three day orderly shutdown plan. The carrier stated Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge are prepared to gradually suspend flights over three days, potentially starting as early as 15-Sep-2024. Air Canada Express flights would continue to operate as scheduled. Air Canada president and CEO Michael Rousseau stated: "Air Canada believes there is still time to reach an agreement with our pilot group, provided ALPA moderates its wage demands which far exceed average Canadian wage increases". As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier implemented a goodwill policy enabling passengers booked to travel between 15-Sep-2024 and 23-Sep-2024 to change their booking at no extra cost or receive a credit for future travel. [more - original PR]