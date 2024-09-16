Loading
16-Sep-2024 11:43 AM

Air Canada pilots reach tentative agreement, averting strike action

Air Canada pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), reached (15-Sep-2024) a tentative four year collective agreement with the carrier, averting strike action. The new contract provides CAD1.9 billion (USD1.4 billion) in value to Air Canada pilots over the course of the agreement with improvements to compensation, retirement benefits and work rules. The agreement will be put forward to union membership for ratification over the coming weeks. ALPA represents more than 5200 Air Canada pilots. [more - original PR - ALPA] [more - original PR - Air Canada]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More