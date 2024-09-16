16-Sep-2024 11:43 AM
Air Canada pilots reach tentative agreement, averting strike action
Air Canada pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), reached (15-Sep-2024) a tentative four year collective agreement with the carrier, averting strike action. The new contract provides CAD1.9 billion (USD1.4 billion) in value to Air Canada pilots over the course of the agreement with improvements to compensation, retirement benefits and work rules. The agreement will be put forward to union membership for ratification over the coming weeks. ALPA represents more than 5200 Air Canada pilots. [more - original PR - ALPA] [more - original PR - Air Canada]