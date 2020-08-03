Air Canada CEO: 'Tremendous urgency' for Canada to reopen and 'restore economic activity'

Air Canada reduced (31-Jul-2020) capacity by 92% year-on-year in 2Q2020. Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu stated: "Today's reported declines in revenue of nearly 90% and in passengers of over 96%, should reinforce the tremendous urgency for governments in Canada to take reasonable steps to safely reopen our country and restore economic activity. Other jurisdictions globally are showing it is possible to safely and responsibly manage the complementary priorities of public health, economic recovery and job preservation and creation". The carrier expects capacity to fall by approximately 80% in 3Q2020, compared to previous estimations of 75%. Air Canada attributes this change in capacity estimations to the continued extension of blanket travel restrictions in Canada. [more - original PR]