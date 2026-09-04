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    4-Sep-2026 5:12 PM

    Air Canada announces network expansion for summer 2027

    Air Canada announced (03-Sep-2026) the following network expansion plans for summer 2027, as confirmed by a 03-Sep-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:

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