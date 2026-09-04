4-Sep-2026 5:12 PM
Air Canada announces network expansion for summer 2027
Air Canada announced (03-Sep-2026) the following network expansion plans for summer 2027, as confirmed by a 03-Sep-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- Toronto Pearson-London Heathrow: Increase frequency from four to five times daily, commencing 01-May-2027;
- Vancouver-Guangzhou: Commence three times weekly service on 04-May-2027 with Boeing 787-9. The service will operate year round. The route is subject to government approval;
- Toronto Pearson-Guatemala City: Resume weekly year round service from 06-May-2027 with A330-300;
- Montreal-Dubrovnik: Commence three times weekly service on 11-May-2027, operating until 24-Oct-2027, with 787-8;
- Toronto Pearson-Oslo: Commence four times weekly service on 02-Jun-2027, operating until 11-Oct-2027 with A321XLR. The route is subject to government approval;
- Toronto Pearson-Shannon: Commence three times weekly service on 10-Jun-2027, operating until 03-Oct-2027, with A321XLR;
- Montreal-Basel: Commence four times weekly service on 16-Jun-2027, operating until 24-Oct-2027, with A321XLR;
- Toronto Pearson-Nice: Commence twice weekly service on 16-Jun-2027, operating until 23-Oct-2027, with A330-300;
- Toronto Pearson-Shanghai: Increase frequency from four times weekly to daily;
- Extend seasonal Montreal services to Tenerife, Lima and Guatemala City to year round operation. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II] [more - Aviation Week] [more - original PR - Avinor] [more - original PR - Shannon Airport] [more - original PR - Nice Côte d'Azur Airport]