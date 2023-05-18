18-May-2023 12:11 PM
Air Canada and flydubai partner to expand network via codeshare and interline agreements
Air Canada and flydubai announced (17-May-2023) a new partnership to expand the footprint between Canada and the Middle East, East Africa, Indian Subcontinent and southern Asia. Nine flydubai routes will be included in the codeshare agreement, including services from Dubai to Bahrain, Colombo, Dammam, Jeddah, Karachi, Madinah and Muscat, pending final regulatory approval. The carriers will also interline on services to more than 60 flydubai destinations in the Middle East, East Africa and southern Asia, including Kathmandu, Djibouti and Maldives. The airlines plan on further improving the connection process in Dubai and are working toward introducing expanded features and benefits for their loyalty programme members. [more - original PR]