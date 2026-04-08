Air Cambodia and Etihad Airways sign codeshare agreement

Air Cambodia pursued multiple partnership initiatives, including an MoU with Ethiopian Airlines to develop a future codeshare covering routes linking Phnom Penh and several Asian points with Addis Ababa, alongside cargo, ground services and marketing cooperation1. It also signed an MoU with Cambodian telecoms operator Metfone to deploy air cargo and logistics solutions2. Separately, Etihad expanded codeshare and frequent flyer cooperation with Vietnam Airlines3.