11-Jan-2019 4:17 PM

Air Austral and Air Madagascar merge loyalty programmes

Air Austral and Air Madagascar merged (09-Jan-2019) their respective Capricorn and Namako loyalty programmes to form MyCapricorn, effective 09-Jan-2019. The new programme also covers Ewa Air and Tsaradia and features four membership levels and a dedicated website. The programme also covers Air France as an airline partner and various non-airline partners. The airlines said the combined programme offers more destinations, an improved points system and more flexible access to premium status conditions. [more - original PR - French]

