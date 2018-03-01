Air Arabia CEO sees potential in Pakistan, India, Syria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Africa

Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Ali, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, said (01-Mar-2018) Pakistan is potentially an important future market and India remains "a very big market for us", which will grow as the Indian economy improves. Mr Ali also expects Syria to be a potential market "if the conflict stops". The carrier is "extremely optimistic with our hub in Egypt" and Mr Ali noted tourists returning to the country from Europe and regional markets. Mr Ali expects economic reform in Saudi Arabia to be positive in the long term and the country will be "a key market for us". He said there is potential for Air Arabia Maroc to expand in Europe, particularly Eastern Europe, noting Russia has "good potential". Mr Ali also described West Africa as an "underserved" region with "high potential".