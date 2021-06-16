Air Antwerp ceases operations

Air Antwerp, via its official Twitter account, announced (12-Jun-2021) it ceased operations. The regional airline was founded by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and CityJet in 2019, with KLM later taking full control. It served the Antwerp-London City route with a single Fokker 50 turboprop. The carrier suspended services and restarted several times due to border closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company stated it was unable to fund a buyer and required significant investment to resume operations. As a result, the board "decided to completely shut down the operational activities of the regional airline and to dissolve the company" (sudinfo.be, 12-Jun-2021).