AFRAA urges African governments to consider compensation, subsidisation of airlines

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) secretary general Abdérahmane Berthé, via the association's official newsletter, stated (Apr-2020) "AFRAA urges African governments to consider the compensation of inevitable losses, the alleviation of exogenous operating costs, and the subsidisation of the African airlines in a bid to assure the industry's viability", in view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Berthé also stated: "AFRAA strongly recommends that African airlines engage their stakeholders to develop an all-inclusive proactive response strategy that addresses the adverse impact of the COVID-19 on their business".