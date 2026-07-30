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    30-Jul-2026 12:59 PM

    AFRAA: African demand balanced between origins and destinations in 2H2025

    African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (27-Jul-2026) the following highlights from its Routes and Connectivity Analysis Report for 2H2025, based on OAG data for the top 100 routes:

    • Domestic: 13.4 million passengers;
    • Intra-Africa: 4.1 million passengers;
    • Intercontinental: 9.3 million passengers;
    • Traffic remained broadly balanced in both directions, indicating that demand was largely evenly distributed between origin and destination airports;
    • Cape Town-Johannesburg was the busiest route with 1.99 million passengers;
    • Algiers-Paris CDG was the busiest intercontinental route with 556,000 passengers;
    • Cairo International Airport was the only airport among the top hubs for connectivity across all three market segments;
    • Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport was the leading hub for intra-African connectivity;
    • Paris Orly Airport was the top hub for intercontinental connectivity, reflecting the strength of connections between France and North Africa. [more - original PR]

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