30-Jul-2026 12:59 PM
AFRAA: African demand balanced between origins and destinations in 2H2025
African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (27-Jul-2026) the following highlights from its Routes and Connectivity Analysis Report for 2H2025, based on OAG data for the top 100 routes:
- Domestic: 13.4 million passengers;
- Intra-Africa: 4.1 million passengers;
- Intercontinental: 9.3 million passengers;
- Traffic remained broadly balanced in both directions, indicating that demand was largely evenly distributed between origin and destination airports;
- Cape Town-Johannesburg was the busiest route with 1.99 million passengers;
- Algiers-Paris CDG was the busiest intercontinental route with 556,000 passengers;
- Cairo International Airport was the only airport among the top hubs for connectivity across all three market segments;
- Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport was the leading hub for intra-African connectivity;
- Paris Orly Airport was the top hub for intercontinental connectivity, reflecting the strength of connections between France and North Africa. [more - original PR]