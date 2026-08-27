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    27-Aug-2026 6:08 PM

    Aerolíneas Argentinas announces multiple services for 2027 summer season

    Aerolineas Argentinas announced (26-Aug-2026) the following services for the 2027 summer season:

    The carrier will reach a total offering of 1.5 million seats during Jan-2027, a 13% year-on-year increase driven mainly by the domestic network, which will see a 13% increase, and by the regional operation, which will grow by 16%. [more - original PR]

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