27-Aug-2026 6:08 PM
Aerolíneas Argentinas announces multiple services for 2027 summer season
Aerolineas Argentinas announced (26-Aug-2026) the following services for the 2027 summer season:
- Commence four times weekly service to Curacao on 02-Jan-2027, with two direct frequencies and two frequencies via Aruba;
- Commence five times weekly service to Cartagena on 01-Jan-2027;
- Cordoba-Cabo Frio: Commence twice weekly service on 26-Dec-2026;
- Cordoba-Florianopolis: Seven times weekly;
- Buenos Aires-Florianopolis: 36 times weekly;
- Rosario-Florianopolis: Seven times weekly;
- Tucuman-Florianopolis: Four times weekly;
- Salta-Florianopolis: Four times weekly;
- Buenos Aires-Punta del Este: 28 times weekly;
- Buenos Aires-Montevideo: 14 times weekly;
- Daily service to Aruba and up to seven times weekly services to Punta Cana and Cancun;
- Domestic services from Buenos Aires:
- Bariloche and Cordoba: 70 times weekly;
- Mendoza and Iguazu: 56 times weekly;
- Ushuaia: 55 times weekly;
- Salta: 45 times weekly;
- El Calafate and Neuquén: 42 times weekly;
- Tucuman: 40 times weekly;
- Mar del Plata: 31 times weekly;
- Jujuy: 26 times weekly;
- The carrier will also maintain 10 times weekly service Buenos Aires Ezeiza-Madrid Barajas service and four times weekly Buenos Aires Ezeiza-Rome Fiumicino service, as well as 16 times weekly Buenos Aires Ezeiza-Miami service during the season.
The carrier will reach a total offering of 1.5 million seats during Jan-2027, a 13% year-on-year increase driven mainly by the domestic network, which will see a 13% increase, and by the regional operation, which will grow by 16%. [more - original PR]