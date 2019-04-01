Aeroflot signs agreement to create global hub in Krasnoyarsk

Aeroflot, Krasnoyarsk Airport and the Krasnoyarsk Government signed (29-Mar-2019) an agreement to create an Aeroflot Group hub in Krasnoyarsk. The international hub is scheduled to open in 2020 and is expected to serve one million passengers p/a by 2023. Aeroflot deputy CEO for strategy and marketing Andrey Panov noted the carrier is planning to create a number of regional bases throughout Russia and expand the nation's interregional services. The new hub at Krasnoyarsk Airport will be the carrier's second hub. [more - original PR]