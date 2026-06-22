Aero Dili launches Dili-Darwin service

Airport Development Group (ADG) announced (21-Jun-2026) Aero Dili launched Dili-Darwin service, the carrier's "first ever flight to Australia". As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier operates the service on a twice weekly basis. ADG CEO Tony Edmondstone stated: "Timor-Leste is one of Australia's closest neighbours and an increasingly important partner in our region. This new route enhances accessibility, supports economic development and provides Territorians with greater opportunities to travel to Dili and connect onward throughout the region". [more - original PR]