Aero Dili launches Dili-Darwin service
Airport Development Group (ADG) announced (21-Jun-2026) Aero Dili launched Dili-Darwin service, the carrier's "first ever flight to Australia". As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier operates the service on a twice weekly basis. ADG CEO Tony Edmondstone stated: "Timor-Leste is one of Australia's closest neighbours and an increasingly important partner in our region. This new route enhances accessibility, supports economic development and provides Territorians with greater opportunities to travel to Dili and connect onward throughout the region". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Tourism Malaysia stated Aero Dili commenced twice weekly Dili–Kuala Lumpur with A319-100 equipment, marking its first nonstop link between Timor-Leste and Malaysia, according to Aero Dili president director Lourenço De Oliveira.1 Airport Development Group previously said Aero Dili planned to start twice weekly Dili–Darwin on 24-May-2026, with Mr De Oliveira calling it the airline’s first direct service to Australia.2 Airport Development Group also hosted Australian Government officials at Alice Springs and Darwin airports to discuss its investment plans across the Northern Territory airport network, per ADG CEO Tony Edmondstone.3