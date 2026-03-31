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31-Mar-2026 12:17 PM

Aero Dili commences Dili-Kuala Lumpur service

Tourism Malaysia announced (28-Mar-2026) Aero Dili commenced twice weekly Dili-Kuala Lumpur service with A319-100 equipment. The service is Aero Dili's first nonstop between Timor-Leste and Malaysia. Aero Dili president director Lourenço De Oliveira stated: "Kuala Lumpur is a vital regional hub and this route will provide enhanced travel opportunities for passengers from Timor-Leste, while strengthening tourism, business and people-to-people connections between our two nations". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Aero Dili planned to launch twice weekly Dili-Darwin service from 24-May-2026, marking its first direct service to Australia, according to Airport Development Group.1 It commenced Dili-Fuzhou on 24-Jan-2026 with a planned fortnightly frequency, following the launch of Dili-Xiamen on 15-Feb-2025, initially twice monthly then weekly from May-2025.2 3 Batik Air launched twice weekly Kuala Lumpur-Dili services with Boeing 737 aircraft after previously flagging a 06-Jun-2025 start date.4 5

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