Aero Dili to launch Dili-Darwin service in May-2026

Aero Dili expanded its international network with Dili-Fuzhou flights from 24-Jan-2026, operating fortnightly.1 It previously launched Dili-Xiamen on 15-Feb-2025, initially twice monthly before increasing to weekly from May-2025.2 Separately, Qantas Airways launched Darwin-Dili on 30-Mar-2022, scheduled three times weekly and ramping up to five weekly from Jun-2022.3