Aero Dili to launch Dili-Darwin service in May-2026

Airport Development Group announced (10-Mar-2026) Aero Dili plans to launch twice weekly Dili-Darwin service on 24-May-2026. Aero Dili president director Lourenço De Oliveira stated: "Launching our first direct service to Australia is a proud milestone for Aero Dili and an important step in deepening the partnership between Timor-Leste and the Northern Territory". [more - original PR]

Aero Dili expanded its international network with Dili-Fuzhou flights from 24-Jan-2026, operating fortnightly.1 It previously launched Dili-Xiamen on 15-Feb-2025, initially twice monthly before increasing to weekly from May-2025.2 Separately, Qantas Airways launched Darwin-Dili on 30-Mar-2022, scheduled three times weekly and ramping up to five weekly from Jun-2022.3

