Loading
14-Apr-2025 4:10 PM

AerCap SVP Americas: 'Engine lease rates are through the roof'

AerCap SVP Americas Bashir Hajjar, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "Right now there's such a shortage of aircraft that 90% of the airplanes that come back every year are extending, so we have very little aircraft to offer to any customers". Mr Hajjar said: "The market is very tight, lease rates continue to go up and engine lease rates are through the roof - that market is very tight because of issues with new technology engines". He noted: "Obviously if there's an economic impact it will temper demand and the market will soften and rebalance".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More