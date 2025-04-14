AerCap SVP Americas: 'Engine lease rates are through the roof'

AerCap SVP Americas Bashir Hajjar, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "Right now there's such a shortage of aircraft that 90% of the airplanes that come back every year are extending, so we have very little aircraft to offer to any customers". Mr Hajjar said: "The market is very tight, lease rates continue to go up and engine lease rates are through the roof - that market is very tight because of issues with new technology engines". He noted: "Obviously if there's an economic impact it will temper demand and the market will soften and rebalance".