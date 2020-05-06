6-May-2020 10:36 AM
AerCap reports 13% net profit growth in 1Q2020
AerCap reported (05-May-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2020:
- Total revenue: USD1238 million, +3% year-on-year;
- Total lease revenue: USD1165 million, stable;
- Basic lease rents: USD1031 million, -4%;
- Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD134 million, +55%;
- Net gain on sale of assets: USD58.4 million, +171%;
- Net profit: USD279.8 million, +13.3%;
- Total assets: USD47,145 million;
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: USD4883 million;
- Total lease assets: USD37,659 million;
- Total liabilities: USD37,693 million.