6-May-2020 10:36 AM

AerCap reports 13% net profit growth in 1Q2020

AerCap reported (05-May-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2020: 

  • Total revenue: USD1238 million, +3% year-on-year;
    • Total lease revenue: USD1165 million, stable;
      • Basic lease rents: USD1031 million, -4%;
      • Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD134 million, +55%;
    • Net gain on sale of assets: USD58.4 million, +171%;
  • Net profit: USD279.8 million, +13.3%;
  • Total assets: USD47,145 million;
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: USD4883 million;
  • Total lease assets: USD37,659 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD37,693 million. [more - original PR]

