Loading
24-Dec-2025 1:15 PM

AerCap delivers first A321neo to Thai Airways

AerCap delivered (23-Dec-2025) one A321neo to Thai Airways. This marks the airline's first A321neo and the first of 10 A321neos AerCap is scheduled to deliver to Thai Airways under a lease agreement. The remaining nine A321neos will be delivered by the end of 2028. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Thai Airways planned to introduce A321neo aircraft from 4Q2025, with a total of 17 expected by the end of 2026 and deployment on routes including Delhi, Phuket, Hong Kong and Vientiane from Jan-2026. It also secured lease agreements for additional A321neos from lessors such as SMBC Aviation Capital, BOC Aviation and China Aircraft Leasing Group, with deliveries continuing through 20281 2 3 4 5.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More