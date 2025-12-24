24-Dec-2025 1:15 PM
AerCap delivers first A321neo to Thai Airways
AerCap delivered (23-Dec-2025) one A321neo to Thai Airways. This marks the airline's first A321neo and the first of 10 A321neos AerCap is scheduled to deliver to Thai Airways under a lease agreement. The remaining nine A321neos will be delivered by the end of 2028. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Thai Airways planned to introduce A321neo aircraft from 4Q2025, with a total of 17 expected by the end of 2026 and deployment on routes including Delhi, Phuket, Hong Kong and Vientiane from Jan-2026. It also secured lease agreements for additional A321neos from lessors such as SMBC Aviation Capital, BOC Aviation and China Aircraft Leasing Group, with deliveries continuing through 2028.