4-Jan-2024 11:59 AM
AerCap completes 188 sale transactions in FY2023
AerCap announced (03-Jan-2024) the following major business transactions for FY2023:
- Signed 592 lease agreements, completed 173 purchases and 188 sale transactions;
- Received cash insurance settlement proceeds of approximately USD1.3 billion;
- Repurchased approximately 44 million shares, at an average price of USD59.09 per share, for a total of approximately USD2.6 billion;
- Signed financing transactions for approximately USD13.3 billion. [more - original PR]