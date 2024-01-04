Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jan-2024 11:59 AM

AerCap completes 188 sale transactions in FY2023

AerCap announced (03-Jan-2024) the following major business transactions for FY2023:

  • Signed 592 lease agreements, completed 173 purchases and 188 sale transactions;
  • Received cash insurance settlement proceeds of approximately USD1.3 billion;
  • Repurchased approximately 44 million shares, at an average price of USD59.09 per share, for a total of approximately USD2.6 billion;
  • Signed financing transactions for approximately USD13.3 billion. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More