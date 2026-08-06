AerCap CEO: 737 MAX 10 certification 'vital' for Boeing to boost appeal of MAX family
AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly stated (05-Aug-2026) securing certification for the 737 MAX 10 is "vital" for Boeing as it will increase the appeal for airlines to operate a common fleet of 737 MAX family aircraft. Mr Kelly said the trend of greater aircraft placement activity for the A320neo Family compared to the 737 MAX "will reverse when the MAX 10 gets certified and starts delivering". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
US FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said he expected 737 MAX seven and MAX 10 certification by end-2026, with 777X to follow in 2027, and noted the FAA had added significant certification resources and aimed to be more collaborative with industry1. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the MAX seven/MAX 10 certification programmes were in final stages, with over 80% of flight tests completed, and deliveries planned for next year2.