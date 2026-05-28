Boeing in final stages of certification for 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10: CEO
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (27-May-2026) certification of the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 has entered the final stages with more than 80% of the flight test campaign completed, noting: "There's clearly light at the end of the tunnel here, and we're going to get these certification programs done". Mr Ortberg said: "We have authority from the FAA for the entire flight test regime now, so we don't need any more [type inspection authorisation] approvals from the FAA". He continued: "We're really banging this down, and that will get to the end of the year where we'll get the certification, so we can really support next year's deliveries". Mr Ortberg stated: "We're building -10s, so we need to get that certification done so that we can start those deliveries", noting certification of the MAX 7, which required a smaller work package, "is likely to come slightly earlier than its larger sibling". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Boeing CFO and EVP finance Jesus Malave said the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 remained on track for certification in 2H2026, with deliveries starting in 2027, after the FAA approved the full flight test envelope and flight testing was expected to finish in summer.1 Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said Boeing indicated "mid next summer" for MAX 7 certification, estimating Aug-2026, with entry into service targeted for 1Q2027.2