Boeing in final stages of certification for 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10: CEO

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (27-May-2026) certification of the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 has entered the final stages with more than 80% of the flight test campaign completed, noting: "There's clearly light at the end of the tunnel here, and we're going to get these certification programs done". Mr Ortberg said: "We have authority from the FAA for the entire flight test regime now, so we don't need any more [type inspection authorisation] approvals from the FAA". He continued: "We're really banging this down, and that will get to the end of the year where we'll get the certification, so we can really support next year's deliveries". Mr Ortberg stated: "We're building -10s, so we need to get that certification done so that we can start those deliveries", noting certification of the MAX 7, which required a smaller work package, "is likely to come slightly earlier than its larger sibling". [more - Aviation Week]