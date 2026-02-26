Loading
Aer Lingus reports new travel document requirements for travel between Ireland and UK

Aer Lingus reported (25-Feb-2026) new travel document requirements for travel between Ireland and the UK. All customers, including Irish and British nationals, will require a passport or an Irish passport card for travel. The UK Government also introduced new travel requirements from 25-Feb-2026, with most visitors travelling to the UK requiring an approved electronic travel authorisation or eVISA. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Aer Lingus said the Ireland-UK document change took effect 25-Feb-2026, requiring all customers to present a passport or Irish passport card, while non-Irish and non-British nationals also needed an electronic travel authorisation or eVISA.1 The UK Government’s ETA scheme was rolled out from 08-Jan-2025 for eligible non-Europeans and from 02-Apr-2025 for eligible Europeans, with applications opening 27-Nov-2024 and 05-Mar-2025 respectively.2

