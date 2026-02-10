10-Feb-2026 4:06 PM
Aer Lingus confirms new travel documentation requirements for travel between Ireland and UK
Aer Lingus, via its official website, confirmed (Feb-2026) new travel document requirements for travel between Ireland and the UK, effective 25-Feb-2026. All customers will require a passport or an Irish passport card for travel, and non-Irish and non-British nationals will be required to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) or eVISA.
Background ✨
The UK Government extended electronic travel authorisation (ETA) requirements to eligible non-Europeans from 08-Jan-2025 and to eligible Europeans from 02-Apr-2025, with ETAs being digitally linked to passports and valid for two years or until expiry of the passport. ETAs permit multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time, at a cost of EUR101.