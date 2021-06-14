Become a CAPA Member
14-Jun-2021 9:43 AM

Aer Lingus announces details of Aer Lingus Regional replacement schedule

Aer Lingus announced (12-Jun-2021) of the 12 services immediately impacted by Stobart Air's decision to cease trading, Aer Lingus will operate five routes and for at least the next week BA CityFlyer will operate two. Alternative operations for the outstanding routes are still being determined. All impacted customers are being contacted directly and offered details of an alternative service where feasible. All impacted customers also have the option of a full refund.

Aer Lingus plans to operate the following services:

BA CityFlyer plans to operate the following services:

