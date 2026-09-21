Aegean Airlines targets growing winter travel demand between France and Greece
Aegean Airlines country sales manager for France Eric France stated (17-Sep-2026) the carrier aims to capture growing winter travel demand between France and Greece while balancing offers with high fuel price challenges. He explained: "There's pressure on prices, but in both directions, because we are putting offers in place but our fares are tending to rise anyway. With the high oil prices, we can't cut our prices too much". Mr France noted an increase in demand for Athens in the winter season in recent years. As previously reported by CAPA, Aegean Airlines expects the delivery of four A321LR aircraft by Mar-2028, which will allow the carrier to commence longer routes, including services to New Delhi, Mumbai or Lagos. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Aegean Airlines CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis said 1H2026 yields stayed stable and did not rise enough to offset higher fuel costs, and it planned disciplined capacity for the next six to eight months amid Middle East war disruption1. Mr Gerogiannis also said 2Q2026 fuel cost impacts were expected to be more pronounced, while Aegean took delivery of two A321neos in 1Q2026 and scheduled five more deliveries by 4Q20262.