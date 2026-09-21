Aegean Airlines targets growing winter travel demand between France and Greece

Aegean Airlines country sales manager for France Eric France stated (17-Sep-2026) the carrier aims to capture growing winter travel demand between France and Greece while balancing offers with high fuel price challenges. He explained: "There's pressure on prices, but in both directions, because we are putting offers in place but our fares are tending to rise anyway. With the high oil prices, we can't cut our prices too much". Mr France noted an increase in demand for Athens in the winter season in recent years. As previously reported by CAPA, Aegean Airlines expects the delivery of four A321LR aircraft by Mar-2028, which will allow the carrier to commence longer routes, including services to New Delhi, Mumbai or Lagos. [more - Aviation Week]