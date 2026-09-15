Aegean Airlines to maintain disciplined capacity amid Middle East conflict

Aegean Airlines CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis stated (14-Sep-2026) the company's 1H2026 results were influenced by the Middle East war, which constrained operations across parts of its regional network. Mr Gerogiannis added: "Yields remained stable but also did not increase to offset the rise in fuel costs". Mr Gerogiannis said the carrier will maintain disciplined capacity for six to eight months while continuing investments in new aircraft, product enhancements and network expansion to support its long term strategy. [more - original PR]