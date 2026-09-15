Aegean Airlines to maintain disciplined capacity amid Middle East conflict
Aegean Airlines CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis stated (14-Sep-2026) the company's 1H2026 results were influenced by the Middle East war, which constrained operations across parts of its regional network. Mr Gerogiannis added: "Yields remained stable but also did not increase to offset the rise in fuel costs". Mr Gerogiannis said the carrier will maintain disciplined capacity for six to eight months while continuing investments in new aircraft, product enhancements and network expansion to support its long term strategy. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aegean Airlines CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis previously said the suspension of Middle East operations, representing around four to five percent of scheduled activity, and an immediate fuel price spike were expected to have a notable impact at least in 1Q2026.1 Mr Gerogiannis also said demand showed resilience, but higher fuel costs were forecast to be more pronounced in 2Q2026, alongside A321neo deliveries continuing through 4Q2026.2