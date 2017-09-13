Aegean: 1H2017 performance buoyed by 'significant rebound' in 2Q2017 profitability

Aegean Airlines stated (12-Sep-2017) 1H2017 performance was buoyed by a "significant rebound in second quarter profitability", due to higher load factors and strong traffic. Aegean stated international passengers increased 12% year-on-year in 2Q2017, adding international traffic continues "to be the main driver" of overall growth. Aegean said it was also the largest contributor of Athens International Airport's international traffic growth in 2Q2017. Aegean MD Dimitris Gerogiannis added: "We had a very strong start to the summer season. The maturing process of our international network, more effective capacity management and commercial policy as well a strong demand for Greece, have all contributed". [more - original PR]