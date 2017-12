Flughafenverband ADV (ADV German Airports Association) stated (19-Dec-2017) airberlin's exit from the market in Nov-2017 had "palpable" effects on German airport traffic, with intra-German aviation continuing to "fall due to lack of capacity". Declining movements were however "counterbalanced by the supply... of other airlines". ADV also expects easyJet's German domestic market entrance will "improve" the situation of intra-German traffic. [more - original PR - German]