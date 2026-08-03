Adelaide Airport targets India and Japan for services amid Southeast Asia growth

Adelaide Airport MD Brenton Cox, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28/29-Jul-2026) 50% of the airport's international market is Asia, with "incredible growth" in Southeast Asia. Mr Cox noted that India and Japan represent key unserved markets with opportunities for direct services. Mr Cox added that Adelaide Airport aims to be "everyone's favourite airport" by making it "as quick and simple and easy as possible for people to get what they want and get through and move on with their journeys". [more - CAPA TV]