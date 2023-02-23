ACI World reports upsurge in air travel demand amid heightened macroeconomic risks

ACI World, in its 2022 and short term outlook, reported (22-Feb-2023) an upsurge in air travel demand across many markets amid heightened macroeconomic risks. Highlights include:

Global passenger traffic was 6.5 billion passengers in 2022, reaching 72% of 2019 levels; International passenger numbers were at 60% of 2019 levels and domestic reached 79%;

Recovery in passenger volumes remained uneven across the globe with Latin American-Caribbean markets reaching 91% of 2019 levels whereas the Asia Pacific region lagged at 52%;

Global passenger traffic is forecast to reach 8.4 billion passengers or 92% of 2019 levels in 2023. Baseline projections indicate the industry will recover to 2019 levels by 2024, driven mainly by domestic travel.

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: "86% of respondents plan to travel by air in 2023 - this is the highest intention to travel score since the beginning of the pandemic". Mr Oliveira added: "The possible slowing in GDP growth in major economies coupled with the rise in airfares due to higher jet fuel prices weigh negatively on demand. On the other hand, a strong labour market and the re-opening of China, the second largest aviation market after the United States, represents an important boost to global passenger traffic". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]