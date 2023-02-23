Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Feb-2023 11:57 AM

ACI World reports upsurge in air travel demand amid heightened macroeconomic risks

ACI World, in its 2022 and short term outlook, reported (22-Feb-2023) an upsurge in air travel demand across many markets amid heightened macroeconomic risks. Highlights include:

  • Global passenger traffic was 6.5 billion passengers in 2022, reaching 72% of 2019 levels;
    • International passenger numbers were at 60% of 2019 levels and domestic reached 79%;
  • Recovery in passenger volumes remained uneven across the globe with Latin American-Caribbean markets reaching 91% of 2019 levels whereas the Asia Pacific region lagged at 52%;
  • Global passenger traffic is forecast to reach 8.4 billion passengers or 92% of 2019 levels in 2023. Baseline projections indicate the industry will recover to 2019 levels by 2024, driven mainly by domestic travel.

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: "86% of respondents plan to travel by air in 2023 - this is the highest intention to travel score since the beginning of the pandemic". Mr Oliveira added: "The possible slowing in GDP growth in major economies coupled with the rise in airfares due to higher jet fuel prices weigh negatively on demand. On the other hand, a strong labour market and the re-opening of China, the second largest aviation market after the United States, represents an important boost to global passenger traffic". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More